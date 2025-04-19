The transfer portal is open, and Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are making head-turning moves early. On Friday, the program managed to steal a key Maryland defender away from Bill Belichick and North Carolina, even though he had already signed with the Tar Heels.

Defensive lineman Lavon Johnson opted to sign with Texas after he had already signed with North Carolina earlier in the day, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Typically, once a contract is signed, it's done, but for whatever reason, it's entirely allowed in the NIL era.

“Maryland transfer DL Lavon Johnson, who signed a contract earlier today with UNC, has now signed with Texas, On3 Sports has learned.”

Johnson is heading to Texas after playing for the Terrapins for two seasons. He didn't play too big of a role for Maryland, but is in line to be a starter next season. The soon-to-be senior ended the 2024 campaign with 14 combined tackles (10 solo), one of which was a tackle for a loss through eight games played.

It was a busy Friday for Sarkisian, though, as Texas also acquired a notable kicker to improve the special teams. Reports also indicate that kicker Texas State's Mason Shipley signed with the Longhorns through the transfer portal as well, per Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247 Sports.

“Former Texas State standout kicker Mason Shipley has signed with Texas, Chris Hummer and I have learned for CBS Sports/247 Sports. Shipley, a 2023 first-team All-Sun Belt selection, is 31 of 35 on field goals in his career.”

Overall, Texas has been on fire in the transfer portal this offseason. Zenitz also reported that so far, Sarkisian and the Longhorns have acquired some of the most exciting talent the transfer portal has to offer. On top of adding a potential starting defensive lineman and one of the best college kickers in the nation, Texas also acquired the No. 1-ranked tight end, Jack Endries, who played for the California Golden Bears.

“The continuation of a strong portal recruiting day for Texas. Today alone, Texas has landed: The No. 1 tight end in the transfer portal. The most coveted kicker in the portal. A defensive lineman who had been set to be a starter for a Big 10 team before entering the portal.”

Expectations are high for the Longhorns next season. Arch Manning is due to be the starting quarterback and is surrounded by a great group of players on the offense. Meanwhile, Sarkisian hyped up the Texas defense, and it sounds like that unit will be one of the best in the nation once again. It's no wonder Johnson signed with Sarkisian over Belichick and the Tar Heels.