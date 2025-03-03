Following a huge return of Steve Sarkisian this offseason, Texas football is getting out ahead of its coaching staff adjustments for 2025, with Neal Brown in position to join the program for a pivotal upcoming campaign.

The former West Virginia head coach is on the list of candidates, via Matt Zenitz on X, formerly Twitter.

“Texas is targeting former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown for a role on its staff, sources tell CBS Sports and 247 Sports.”

Expand Tweet

Brown went 35-16 in his four seasons at Troy, and finished with a career 37-35 record at West Virginia, where he's coached for the last six seasons.

Texas football looks to add Neal Brown to talented coaching staff

After bringing in one of Brown's colleagues Chad Scott to the staff as running backs coach this offseason, Texas football is continuing to pursue WVU for more help behind Sarkisian.

Brown has matched up against Sarkisian in the past, recording a win for his Mountaineers squad 31-23 in 2021. There should be no shortage of mutual respect, as Texas came back and earned a 38-20 victory against West Virginia at home in 2022.

Brown has gone 72-51 as a Division I head coach, and clearly Sarkisian has taken a liking to what his former rival can bring to the program. It'll be interesting what his role becomes if and when the Longhorns' program delivers on this hire.