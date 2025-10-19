The Tennessee Titans are wasting no time in their search for a new head coach after firing Brian Callahan. Several familiar names have already surfaced as early contenders for the Titans' opening.

I expect the Titans’ early list of head coaching candidates to include: – Matt Nagy

– Lou Anarumo

– Anthony Weaver

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Titans’ initial list includes Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Each candidate offers a different strength. But all bring experience and stability that Tennessee leadership appears to be prioritizing after Callahan’s brief and disappointing tenure.

Breaking down the latest Titans coaching candidates

Nagy, who previously led the Chicago Bears to a 34-31 record, has found success since returning to Kansas City’s staff in 2022. He helped the Chiefs capture two Super Bowl titles and has been instrumental in stabilizing the offense this season. Nagy has not dismissed the idea of returning to a head coaching role. However, Nagy recently told reporters that his focus remains on the Chiefs’ playoff push.

Anarumo, currently directing a resurgent Colts defense, is viewed as one of the league’s sharper defensive minds. He spent six seasons coordinating Cincinnati’s defense before joining Indianapolis, where his unit ranks among the NFL’s top five in points allowed per game. His adaptability and opponent-specific schemes have made him a respected figure among front offices.

Weaver has faced challenges in Miami but remains well-regarded for his leadership and communication skills. His time as an assistant in Baltimore and Houston showcased his ability to develop defensive linemen and instill accountability within locker rooms.

Smith, meanwhile, has a strong connection to Tennessee, having served as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2020 before becoming head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Now in charge of the Steelers offense, Smith has revitalized Pittsburgh’s attack and would bring familiarity to the Titans organization.

Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker and general manager Mike Borgonzi are leading the search without a consulting firm. They have indicated an openness to both offensive and defensive candidates, but are expected to favor proven leadership after Callahan’s 4-19 run.

Tennessee hopes to find a candidate capable of rebuilding credibility and competitiveness within a franchise searching for direction.