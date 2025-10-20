While the Texas football offense has been dismal to say the least throughout the start of the season, there has been some speculation about a change in play-calling from head coach Steve Sarkisian. Though it was another dud from Texas football star Arch Manning, Sarkisian would speak about play-calling duties.

Sarkisian spoke to the media on Monday, a few days removed from beating Kentucky in overtime, 16-13, and was asked if he would consider assigning play-calling duties to someone else on staff. He would explain why he wouldn't, with the main reason being since that is “why I got hired,” according to Orangebloods.

“No, because that's why I got hired,” Sarkisian said. “I was a really good offensive coordinator. I believe in what we're able to do. Every year, we have to continually evolve. There's years where we're going to be better on offense than we are on defense. There's going to be years we're better on defense than we are on offense.”

“It's like, if I was the best outside sales guy and I had a startup company, surely I'm going to go to the sales meetings if I'm trying to sell something,” Sarkisian continued. “If that's one of your strengths, I'm always going to tap into the strengths that I have and I think being a play-caller on offense is one of my strengths.”

Texas football's Steve Sarkisian says offense is “on nobody but me”

Despite the Texas football team escaping Kentucky in overtime on Saturday, all eyes are on Sarkisian and Manning to turn around the offense in what has been a lackluster season, falling in the rankings from No. 1 to 22. While some of the fanbase blames Manning, Sarkisian would say that it is “on nobody but me,” according to Inside Texas.

“At the end of the day offensively, I've got to do a better job,” Sarkisian said on Monday. I've got to do a better job of putting all of our players in position to be successful, that's blocking people, that's throwing the ball to open people, that's running routes precisely where they need to be. That's on nobody but me. When you can look in the mirror first and say I'm responsible to try to get this fixed and get better at it.”

The Longhorns look to extend their winning streak to three games as the team takes on Mississippi State next Saturday.