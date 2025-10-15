Texas Tech hosted Kansas last weekend for a Big 12 battle at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders dominated the game and defeated the Jayhawks 42-17 after jumping out to a 21-0 lead. Despite the big win, quarterback Behren Morton left the game with a leg injury. Morton also had a neck injury that he had before the game started.

Jaylon Daniels played very well for the Jayhawks, passing for 228 yards and two touchdowns, although it was not enough to keep his team in the game. Texas Tech running back Cameron Dickey rushed for 263 yards and two touchdowns in a monster performance.

During the game, some objects were thrown onto the field in the direction of the Kansas players. As a result, Texas Tech was fined $25,000. Kasnas was then fined the same amount for “disparaging comments” about the Big 12 conference.

“After a formal review, Texas Tech did not take sufficient steps to prevent and deter the repeated throwing of objects onto the field and team bench areas,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Coach Leipold's comments questioned the integrity and professionalism of both the Conference and a member institution. Both actions warranted a financial penalty. The Big 12 Conference prioritizes integrity and will have no further comment on the matter.”

Here is what Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said about the review of events.

“I appreciate the Big 12 Conference's thorough review of events that took place during our game last Saturday at Texas Tech. I accept their findings and ultimate ruling. I had an emotional reaction in the aftermath of the game and acknowledge that I need to be better. We are excited to move forward and finish our season strong.”

Kansas will now take on Kansas State in two weekends with a bye this week, and the Red Raiders will battle the Arizona State Sun Devils on the road.