Just a week after returning from a neck scare, Texas Tech football team quarterback Behren Morton once again found himself in the headlines, this time for a leg injury suffered in Saturday’s win over Kansas.

The junior quarterback, who has been the engine behind Texas Tech’s football team's undefeated run, exited the game late in the third quarter after taking a low hit on a scramble. Fortunately for Red Raiders fans, it appears his latest setback won’t keep him sidelined for long.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, there is optimism that Morton will not miss any time. “There’s optimism he won’t end up missing any games and that he’ll be available for the 6-0 Red Raiders’ upcoming matchup vs. Arizona State,” Zenitz reported on X.

The update comes as a major sigh of relief for the Texas Tech football team, which continues to climb the national rankings behind Morton’s leadership and composure under pressure.

This isn’t the first time Morton has dealt with injuries this season. Earlier in September, he left the Utah game with a neck issue but quickly bounced back, earning praise from head coach Joey McGuire for his toughness and determination.

“Behren’s doing great,” McGuire said at the time. “If we played Saturday, he’d be ready to go.” Morton returned the following week and led Texas Tech to a 35-11 rout over Houston, showing no lingering effects from the previous hit.

Despite the injury scares, Morton has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country. Through six games, he’s thrown for over 1,500 yards with 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions, while completing nearly 70 percent of his passes.

His poise in the pocket and improved decision-making have been key to Texas Tech’s balanced offensive attack, which ranks among the Big 12’s best in both scoring and total offense.

McGuire has repeatedly credited Morton’s preparation and resilience as central to the team’s success. “He’s playing with confidence and taking command of the offense,” the coach said earlier this month. “He gives our team belief.”

The Red Raiders’ upcoming matchup against Arizona State could further solidify their College Football Playoff résumé. With Morton expected to suit up, Texas Tech enters the week with momentum, and with their quarterback once again proving his toughness.