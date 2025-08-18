2025 will be a pivotal season for the Texas Tech football program. Head coach Joey McGuire enters year four of his time in charge of the Red Raiders. While the Texas Tech football team looks to climb up the standings this season, that task did get a bit tougher on Monday. Via CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz on X (formerly Twitter), transfer running back Quinten Joyner will miss the 2025 season with a knee injury.

“Texas Tech standout running back Quinten Joyner is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury, sources tell me and @RJ_cfb for @CBSSports,” reported Zenitz on Monday evening. “Tough blow for No. 23 Tech. Joyner, who ran for 478 yards last year at USC, was one of the top ranked portal running backs.”

Joyner was set to become the Red Raiders' top running back. The former USC Trojan showed flashes in Los Angeles last season. He looked poised to do the same for the Texas Tech football program. Now, it looks like fellow sophomore J'Koby Williams could be the lead back in Lubbock. Will the new projected number one back team up with redshirt sophomore quarterback Behren Morton to help the Texas Tech football team clinch their first berth in the College Football Playoff?

Can Texas Tech football climb up Big 12 rankings in 2025?

Entering the season, there is high hopes for the Texas Tech football program. They were ranked 23rd by the first AP poll of the season. The regular season is less than a couple weeks away. While losing Joyner is a big blow, new offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich will undoubtedly look to switch gears. Now, will it be Williams who joins Morton in the backfield? Or another option on the depth chart?

Regardless of that, it's clear that losing Joyner is a big blow. McGuire, Leftwich and the rest of the Texas Tech football staff were hoping that the transfer running back would make his mark in 2025 and beyond. Now, the load could fall into Williams' lap. Will the Red Raiders outperform their preseason ranking without Joyner in the backfield? If so, then year four of the McGuire era will be the Texas Tech's finest yet.