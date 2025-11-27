The Carolina Panthers will be without one of their most important defensive players in Week 13. That's after the NFL officially upheld safety Tre’von Moehrig’s one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct. The ruling stems from a controversial incident during the Panthers’ Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Moehrig delivered a low blow against wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Despite Moehrig filing an appeal, the league denied the request. He will miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams and forfeit roughly $65,000 in lost wages. For a Panthers team fighting to stay alive in the NFC South race, the timing could not be worse.

Moehrig’s suspension removes a foundational piece from a defense that has been one of the team’s strengths throughout the 2025 season. Carolina currently stands at 6-6 and sits second in the division. Sure, the Panthers’ offense has struggled with inconsistency. However, the defense has made up ground with a top-four rushing attack and steady play on the back end.

Article Continues Below

Before the suspension, Moehrig had been enjoying one of his best professional seasons. Through 12 games, he recorded 81 total tackles (50 solo). That's along with 1.0 sack and an interception. His standout Week 9 performance against Green Bay earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Losing him for a pivotal Week 13 contest forces the Panthers to rely on their depth at safety. That is not an ideal situation for a critical stretch this season.

Moehrig will be eligible to return in Week 14. Still, the Panthers must navigate a critical game without one of their defensive anchors.