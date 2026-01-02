Jacob Rodriguez arrived at Virginia in 2021 as a freshman quarterback. Now, he is leaving Texas Tech football as an elite college linebacker who finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting. He oozed passion during his time in Lubbock, epitomizing the value of work ethic and leadership. His NFL ceiling is up for debate, but No. 10 will always be a massive part of arguably the best campaign in program history. Following a season-ending loss to Oregon, all he can do is express gratitude for the last four years.

“This changed my life,” Rodriguez told reporters after the Red Raiders were blanked 23-0 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. “It has changed my family's life… This year was so special for us. Today didn't go the way we wanted it to, but I'll always be able to look back on this year and be proud of the people that were around me. I kind of told them throughout and just a couple minutes ago that they got me for the rest of their life. I'm not going anywhere.”

"This changed my life… they got me for the rest of their life. I'm not going anywhere and I'm here for them always."@TexasTechFB's @Jacob_R_10 talks about what it means to be a Red Raider ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aESDqJotOS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 1, 2026

Article Continues Below

Rodriguez enjoyed a transformative experience with the program and he wants to help others achieve the same thing. His 2025-26 season should serve as great motivation for the entire locker room. Much like he did in the postgame press conference, the Wichita Falls native left it all on the gridiron.

Jacob Rodriguez recorded 63 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, a whopping seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one fumble return touchdown, four interceptions and six pass breakups in 14 games. He earned the Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy, cementing his status as the nation's top defensive player during the 2025-26 campaign.

More than the accolades, however, Rodriguez found a home with Texas Tech University. He will now begin preparation for the NFL, but by the sound of it, the lessons he learned in Lubbock will drive him moving forward.