Texas Tech football saw its season come to an abrupt end on the national stage, but the aftermath included an unexpected show of respect. The Texas Tech vs. Oregon matchup in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal ended in a shutout, prompting candid Joey McGuire comments that quickly resonated across the sport.

Red Raiders were held scoreless in a 23-0 loss to the Oregon Ducks at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night. The College Football Playoff quarterfinal exposed the gap at the line of scrimmage, where Oregon’s defense overwhelmed the Red Raiders and forced four turnovers.

Despite the result, McGuire did not shy away from praising the opponent. FOX College Football took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the Texas Tech head coach’s reaction after watching his team get shut out by the Ducks in Miami Gardens.

“I hope [Dan Lanning] wins the whole damn thing.”

"I hope [Dan Lanning] wins the whole damn thing."@TexasTechFB's Joey McGuire had nothing but the utmost respect for Dan Lanning and @oregonfootball after the loss in the @OrangeBowl 🙏❤️ (Via @TyKaplan_) pic.twitter.com/1xk5Ml9Qzi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 1, 2026

The comments from the head coach followed a dominant performance by Oregon that featured physical defense and controlled offense. Quarterback Dante Moore guided the Ducks efficiently, while Jordon Davison delivered the decisive blows with two rushing touchdowns. On the other side, Texas Tech struggled to establish rhythm as quarterback Behren Morton faced constant pressure and finished with multiple turnovers.

For Texas Tech, the loss closed a successful season that fell just short of the semifinal round. The team entered the postseason with momentum and record of 11-1, but the CFB quarterfinal highlighted how defensive depth and physicality often define playoff success.

Oregon now advances as one of the national title favorites after recording one of the most impressive defensive performances of the postseason. McGuire’s public endorsement added weight to that perception, reinforcing the Ducks’ growing reputation as a complete team built for January football.

After a first-round bye thanks to capturing the Big 12, the College Football Playoff quarterfinal ended Texas Tech’s run, but the respect shown afterward underscored the standard Dan Lanning has established in Eugene. For the Red Raiders, the offseason begins with lessons drawn from facing a team many now view as the one to beat.