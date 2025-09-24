So far, the Texas Tech football team is 4-0 and a bona fide College Football Playoff contender. The Red Raiders have wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kent State, Oregon State and Utah, with all four wins coming by at least 24 points.

In Week 4, Texas Tech made an even bigger statement with a 34-10 blowout win over Utah on the road. Unfortunately, Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton left the game after taking a hit, although it was revealed not to be a serious injury.

Still, the Red Raiders are undefeated and up to No. 12 in the polls with a Week 5 bye in store. As such, insider Joel Klatt left no hesitation while naming them as the best team in the Big 12 Conference.

“I will tell you right now, you're the best team in the Big 12,” Klatt said about Texas Tech. “Texas Tech is pretty clearly the best team in the Big 12. They proved that in a ranked matchup in what I firmly believe is the toughest place to play in the conference…They played so well in that game.”

“They have separated themselves out in the Big 12,” Klatt continued. “This is the class of the Big 12. Texas Tech is the new favorite for me. I think it will take a lot for anybody to beat this team. They are sound. They are deep. They are fast.”

Article Continues Below

Klatt said he wanted to put them in the top 10, but right now they are just outside and are likely one or two wins away from getting into the top 10.

"Texas Tech is pretty clearly the best team in the Big 12 right now."@joelklatt with more on how they proved it against Utah. pic.twitter.com/D3RE3kLiIE — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) September 24, 2025

Last season, Texas Tech went 8-5 with a 6-3 mark in Big 12 play. Entering the year, as Klatt said, the Big 12 was a toss-up, but so far, the Red Raiders have seemed to separate themselves from the pack.

After a Week 5 bye, they will face Houston, Kansas, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and Kansas State, so an undefeated record going into the BYU game could mean a battle of top-15 teams if things continue for both programs.