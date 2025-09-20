Utah Utes football fans packed outside Rice-Eccles Stadium before sunrise ahead of the Big Noon Kickoff home clash vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Thousands of fans were on site well before dawn, creating a wall of energy in Salt Lake City. Social media captured the scene as early as 5 a.m., with chants, music, and signs filling the air.

For a Utah program looking to build momentum after last year's late-season struggles, the atmosphere set the stage for one of the biggest games of Week 4.

The early fireworks were not limited to the stands. Texas Tech's kicker became the unexpected headline midway through the second quarter when he drilled a 58-yard field goal to extend the Red Raiders' lead to 10-0.

What made the kick even more memorable was the exchange in the broadcast booth. Analyst Joel Klatt openly doubted the attempt, telling viewers, ”I don't think he's got the leg. Utah should have somebody back under the goalposts. There's a good likelihood that this is short.”

Play-by-play man Gus Johnson pounced on the moment when the ball sailed through the uprights, shouting, ”TAKE THAT, JOEL KLATT!” The clip instantly went viral, capturing both the improbability of the kick and the entertainment value of live TV.

Joel Klatt: "I don't think he's got the leg. Utah should have somebody back under the goalposts. There's a good likelihood that this is short." Gus Johnson: "TAKE THAT, JOEL KLATT!" 🏈💣🎙️ #CFB pic.twitter.com/84iSx8PwwB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 20, 2025

Moments like this reflect the stakes of the matchup. Both Utah and Texas Tech entered the game undefeated, with defenses that had impressed early but still left questions unanswered. A long field goal in a hostile environment underscored Tech's confidence and ability to execute when it mattered.

For Utah, already down two scores, it served as an early reminder of how small margins can swing big games in conference play.

The fan energy from the morning carried into the game, but so did the tension.

Utah's offense sputtered early, while Texas Tech leaned on poise and special teams to seize momentum. Regardless of the final result, the viral moment between Johnson and Klatt highlighted the unpredictable magic of college football.

The Big 12 picture is already shaping up to be crowded, and Texas Tech's performance showed why many analysts believe they'll be in the thick of the race.

In the way-too-early Big 12 power rankings, the Red Raiders sit at No. 4, praised for returning quarterback Behren Morton and an overhauled defense.

If Saturday's clutch kick is any indication, Tech could have the edge in tight contests that define playoff positioning.