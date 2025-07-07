As the recruiting landscape in college football changes with the addition of NIL and now revenue sharing from the House settlement, some new powers are emerging. One of those potential programs on the rise is Texas Tech football, which has an emerging head coach in Joey McGuire and a wide recruiting base that has already been on full display over the last few seasons.

This offseason, Texas Tech has taken it up another notch and emerged as a force to be reckoned with on the recruiting scene in the Big 12. Recently, 2026 five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo committed to Texas Tech, choosing to come to Lubbock over some of the biggest powerhouses in college football in Ohio State, Texas and Michigan.

Of course, that move opened some eyes. It was later revealed that Ojo got a $5.1 million deal to come to Texas Tech, showing off the resources that the Red Raiders have in this new era of college football recruiting. Now, they seem to have a good chance to carry that over into next offseason and beyond as well.

Texas Tech has landed a prediction to get a commitment from five-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton in the Class of 2027, according to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals. Guyton is the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2027, according to Rivals, so a commitment to the Red Raiders would represent a seismic shift from the usual suspects that dominate the recruiting scene.

“NEW: Rivals’ @samspiegs has logged an expert prediction for Texas Tech to land 2027 5-star EDGE LaDamion Guyton,” Rivals wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Guyton is Rivals’ No. 1 overall recruit in the 2027 class.”

Texas Tech also landed a five-star recruit in the Class of 2024 in wide receiver Micah Hudson, who is back in Lubbock after leaving for Texas A&M this offseason. While Hudson has not quite worked out yet during his time in college, the ability to land a recruit with that pedigree was a great early sign that this Red Raiders program was on the rise.

McGuire and company will be looking to make some noise during the 2025 season before Ojo and the rest of the 2026 class come in. They should have ample opportunity to do so in a Big 12 Conference that was up for grabs last season and figures to be once again this fall.