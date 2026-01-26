The College Football Playoff National Championship didn’t just crown a champion. It also detonated the most explosive transfer portal stretch of the year. Within days of the title game, contenders reloaded and fallen giants recalibrated. Of course, rising programs also doubled down on momentum. As NIL resources, coaching movement, and championship ambition collide, the portal has become college football’s true offseason battleground. Now, we'll take a look at the 10 players reshaping the sport in the immediate aftermath of the national title game.

Changing the landscape

The Indiana Hoosiers are a week removed from completing one of the most improbable seasons in college football history. Indiana football finished 16-0, defeating the Miami Hurricanes, 27-21, to secure the program’s first-ever national championship. The defining moment came in the fourth quarter. That was when Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza powered through traffic on a gutsy 12-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-4. He just refused to let Miami’s relentless pass rush dictate the game.

Miami countered behind the bruising effort of Mark Fletcher Jr. He rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns to keep the Hurricanes within striking distance. However, Indiana’s defense bent without breaking. They sealed the win with a late interception by Miami native Jamari Sharpe with 44 seconds remaining.

Ripple effects

The victory capped a staggering two-year turnaround under head coach Curt Cignetti. He turned a long-struggling program into the first team in 132 years to reach 16 wins in a single season. Indiana was outgained in total yardage. Still, they dominated the moments that matter. Of course, none was bigger than Mikail Kamara blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown.

As Mendoza hoisted the trophy before a record 30.1 million viewers, college football entered a new era. Indiana emerged as a legitimate blue blood, and Miami fell just short of its first title since 2001. Within hours, the transfer portal began reshaping the power structure yet again.

Here we will look at and discuss the top 10 players who entered the college football transfer portal after the national title game and where they are now.

No. 1: Darian Mensah, QB — Duke to Miami

The biggest domino fell quickly. Darian Mensah, fresh off leading Duke to an ACC title, committed to Miami on Saturday. With Carson Beck departing, head coach Mario Cristobal secured the portal’s most efficient passer to keep the Hurricanes squarely in the CFP hunt for 2026.

No. 2: Jordan Seaton, OT — Colorado to LSU

Arguably the top offensive lineman in the country, Jordan Seaton chose the LSU Tigers over Oregon and Ohio State. The former five-star gives LSU an immediate cornerstone in the trenches and reinforces their reputation as the portal’s most aggressive power broker.

No. 3: Alberto Mendoza, QB — Indiana to South Florida

Stepping out of a championship shadow, Alberto Mendoza transferred to the South Florida Bulls. With Byrum Brown leaving for Auburn, Mendoza has a clear path to starting. Now, he has a strong chance to prove he’s more than the Heisman winner’s younger brother.

No. 4: Damon Wilson II, EDGE — Missouri to Miami

Miami doubled down on defense by landing Damon Wilson II. The explosive EDGE defender declined a return to Georgia. Instead, he chose to anchor the Hurricanes’ pass rush and bring immediate teeth to their front seven.

No. 5: Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE — Ole Miss to LSU

The ‘Kiffin Effect' traveled to Baton Rouge. Princewill Umanmielen followed his head coach from Oxford to LSU. He gives the Tigers one of the SEC’s most feared defensive ends the moment he arrived.

No. 6: Raul Aguirre, LB — Miami to Missouri

The portal cuts both ways. Raul Aguirre left Miami for Missouri Tigers. He brings elite tackling and leadership to a defense that needed stability after offseason departures.

No. 7: Zeke Berry, DB — Michigan to Indiana

Champions reload. Zeke Berry committed to Indiana on Saturday. He chose the chance to defend a national title over Oregon. It’s a massive secondary upgrade for the Hoosiers and a statement that Indiana plans to stay on top.

No. 8: Semaj Morgan, WR — Michigan to Washington

Speed traveled west as Semaj Morgan joined the Washington Huskies. His vertical ability gives Washington a needed explosive element as it settles into Big Ten life.

No. 9: Josh Hoover, QB — TCU to Indiana

Indiana wasted no time planning for life after Mendoza. Josh Hoover transferred from the TCU Horned Frogs. He is positioning as the next steward of Cignetti’s offense and the likely spring practice leader.

No. 10: Cam Coleman, WR — Auburn to Texas

After weeks of speculation, Cam Coleman officially became a Texas Longhorn. Paired with Arch Manning, Coleman could form the most explosive QB-WR duo in college football next season. Manning, of course, has committed to stay in Texas for 2026.

The takeaway

The 2026 cycle has confirmed that the era of patience is over. Indiana reloads like a blue blood. LSU spends like one. Miami retools aggressively to get back on top. The transfer portal is no longer supplemental but foundational. As the dust settles from a historic championship, the race for the next one has already begun.