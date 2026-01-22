Fernando Mendoza of Indiana football put together one last theatrical moment in his underdog story. His dive to the end zone powered through Miami, then catapulted him into legendary status at Bloomington. He also willed IU to a historic national title run…right in front of Las Vegas Raiders personnel too.

Owner Mark Davis, co-owner Tom Brady, plus general manager John Spytek stood on the sidelines. They weren't there as fans, either.

Their presence proves how invested the Raiders are in looking closely at Indiana's new folk hero. With the vision that maybe it's Mendoza who changes the fortunes of the Raiders next.

Looking at all these scenarios closely, it'll take something of catastrophic proportions for the Raiders to pass on Mendoza. Here's why Mendoza has all but solidified that silver and black are his next colors after the crimson and red.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza brings cerebral side Tom Brady should love

The legendary NFL quarterback turned minority owner insisted that he had little to do with putting together last season's draft class. Despite the report he helped facilitate the selection of North Dakota State star Cam Miller.

Brady, though, should become more hands on with the draft process. Especially after seeing the talent on display inside Hard Rock Stadium…more so behind center.

The future NFL Hall of Fame QB became revered for his pre-snap judgements. Brady turned to his eyes and brain first before attacking defenses.

Mendoza presents a similar strength with the six inches above his eyes. He manipulated Miami's safeties through eye movement and a shoulder fake. The Heisman Trophy winner then immediately located the weak spot or opening in the secondary and immediately threaded the needle.

Mendoza brings sense of calm Raiders need

He only holds onto the football when he's flushed out of the pocket. Yet still attacks defenses in chaos…showing how poised and controlled he is.

Defenses blitzes him wind up regretting it — as Mendoza wasn't picked off facing a heavy rush this past season. Brady made a living eating up blitz packages too during his illustrious career.

But as Monday night's game showed, panic never applies to Mendoza. Heck, he's shown his icy veins multiple times even before wearing the Indiana colors.

He engineered a 98-yard drive to put his Cal Golden Bears ahead against rival Stanford — ultimately winning that contest. Mendoza later lasered a crucial back of the end zone TD to prevent a Penn State upset this season. He later absorbed one hit after another and spilled out blood…yet guided victories over Ohio State and Miami.

Mendoza can galvanize a long-suffering fan base like he did at Indiana

Brady walked in as a scrawny Big Ten QB brimming with confidence, and envisioning creating a championship culture at a place needing it. He galvanized a long-suffering New England Patriots fan base through six Vince Lombardi Trophies.

Mendoza walks into a near similar situation should the Raiders take him. The franchise hasn't won a playoff game since the 2002 season AFC title game in Oakland.

He entered an Indiana that earned the label of CFB team with the most losses. The Raiders appear to be their own version of IU pre-2025: One featuring 18 losing seasons since their last Super Bowl run.

A 6-foot-5 former walk-on changed the way fans look at Indiana on the gridiron now. Vegas needs someone who can reignite the franchise, starting with behind center. The next time Davis, Brady and Raiders personnel show up to a game involving Mendoza, it should be featuring the Miami native leading the Raiders.