Spring ball just wrapped up for the Michigan football team a couple of weekends ago, and now it really feels like the 2025 season is starting to near. Like most teams, the Wolverines did most of their college football transfer portal shopping during the winter cycle, but there is still a good amount of talent available in the portal. With spring ball wrapped up, Michigan has a good idea where they need some more depth. Here are a couple of guys that the Wolverines should be looking at:

Mark Hamper, WR, Idaho/Wisconsin

The one position that the Michigan football team could really use some extra help at is wide receiver. The Wolverines WR room did not have a good season last year, and the Wolverines haven't added that much talent so far in the transfer portal. One last addition would be good, and Mark Hamper is a good option. Hamper transferred from Idaho to Wisconsin earlier in the offseason, but he is back in the portal. He hauled in 48 receptions for 966 yards and six touchdowns last year.

TJ Ferguson, OL, Florida State

The Michigan football team could also use another experienced offensive lineman, and TJ Ferguson would be a good option. He played in 11 games last year at Florida State and was a starter in seven of them. Ferguson has a few years of experience under his belt at the power four level as he was at Alabama before playing for the Seminoles. The Wolverines had the best offensive line in college football from 2021 through 2023, but it wasn't as good last year. Another experienced piece wouldn't hurt.

