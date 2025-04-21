The Michigan football team picked up an intriguing transfer portal commitment on Saturday as UMass running back CJ Hester committed to the Wolverines. Michigan did recently lose RB Benjamin Hall to the college football transfer portal, and he needed to be replaced. However, even without Hall, the Wolverines still had a lot of talent and solid depth at the position. Now, Michigan has more.

“UMass running back transfer CJ Hester has committed to Michigan, his agent @ZCardenez tells @On3sports,” Pete Nakos said in a post.

CJ Hester is a nice pickup for the Wolverines. He started his college football career in the Mitten State as he played at Western Michigan in 2023 before transferring to UMass. Hester ran the ball 29 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns during his lone season with the Broncos.

Hester got a lot more action last year with the Minutemen as he carried the ball 119 times. He racked up 529 yards and four touchdowns.

Michigan's RB room is in good shape ahead of the 2025 season. The Wolverines will have Alabama transfer Justice Haynes and sophomore Jordan Marshall handle the bulk of the carries. They now have some good experience behind those two with the addition of Hester, and Bryson Kuzdzal is a name to know as well.

The Michigan football team had its 2025 spring game on Saturday, and Bryson Kuzdzal was a pleasant surprise. He finished with 14 carries for 105 yards. There is a lot of good talent ahead of him on the depth chart, but he seems to have a bright future.

If there is one thing that we know that the Michigan offense is going to want to do next season, it's run the football. The Wolverines have a new offensive coordinator and they could potentially have freshman star Bryce Underwood starting QB, but they will still want to be a ground-and-pound team. Michigan has a lot of good talent at the RB position.