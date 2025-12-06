As the Framber Valdez free agency market develops, momentum is building around two major destinations. According to MLB free agency rumors, the Baltimore Orioles rotation and the New York Mets pitching staff are emerging as the most aggressive suitors for the 32-year-old left-hander. With Dylan Cease’s contract off the board, Valdez now headlines the remaining pitching class.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that the competition centers on two clubs with direct executive ties to the 2022 World Series champion. The connection could play a decisive role in how quickly negotiations unfold.

“Baltimore GM Mike Elias was in Houston’s front office during Valdez’s first four seasons in the organization, while Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns was the Astros’ assistant GM when Valdez signed.”

Both clubs have clear incentives. The Orioles rotation took a major hit after the team moved Grayson Rodriguez to the Angels in November, creating a gap at the top of the staff. The group now leans on Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish, but it lacks a proven anchor. Adding Valdez would give Baltimore a durable arm who can set the tone every fifth day and ease the load on a young core.

The Mets pitching staff has its own ambitions. New York wants a deep, playoff-ready rotation behind Kodai Senga, and team officials see the veteran southpaw as the type of high-floor arm who can stabilize the unit. The club aims to build a group that can match up with any lineup in a postseason series, and Valdez fits that goal.

Still, teams are weighing more than past success. Valdez struggled late in 2025 and posted a 6.05 ERA over his final ten starts. He also drew attention after a dugout incident in which frustration boiled over following a grand slam. Those concerns have not pushed clubs away, but they are part of the evaluation as negotiations move forward.

Both clubs believe the upside outweighs the risk, keeping them firmly at the front of the chase. As the market tightens, the question now is which contender will move first to secure one of the last top arms available.