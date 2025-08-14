Miami (FL) football created national championship thoughts with Cam Ward behind center. Starting 9-0 and rising to fourth overall in the AP Top 25 one year ago. The Hurricanes stumbled and went 1-3 the rest of the way, however.

Head coach Mario Cristobal has departures to fill. Not just limited to the top pick of the 2024 NFL Draft Ward. Record-breaking wide receiver Xavier Restrepo is off to the league too. The ‘Canes need a new lead running back too, with Damien Martinez joining the Seattle Seahawks.

Furthermore, there's a new defensive coordinator in place after Miami relied too much on Ward's magic. Do these elements signify that Miami will finish at No. 10 in the 2025 polls or worse?

We're thinking the opposite for “The U.” Miami is deservingly in a top 10 position given its aggressive offseason. Fueling these reasons why the ‘Canes will move up from the 10 spot — and re-enter the national championship picture.

Carson Beck is perfect to lead Miami post Cam Ward

Cristobal doesn't need to apply pressure on an incoming freshman or an untested QB to lead his team. One of college football's best winners is on the Coral Gables campus now, that's why.

Carson Beck is immediately winning over his new teammates following his college football transfer portal entry. Even following Beck's elbow surgery.

Beck brings more than 7,912 career yards with 58 touchdowns in tow to the 305. He's 24-3 overall as a starting quarterback — bringing a better record than Ward's when he arrived to Miami in '24.

Of course Beck benefitted from playing with immense talent at Georgia. But he's won in the Southeastern Conference and played for a national title winning head coach. He'll bring a championship-or-bust attitude inside Hard Rock Stadium. And he earns the benefit of having this strength.

Miami brings mammoth offensive line talent

Beck isn't walking into a rebuilding offensive line. Miami features four returning starters in the trenches. Including one first round talent.

Francis Mauigoa is generating day one of the draft buzz. Todd McShay of The Ringer plugged the massive tackle landing No. 16 to the Los Angeles Rams. He forms a talented tackle tandem with 6-foot-9 option Markel Bell.

Matthew McCoy and Anez Cooper bring a combined 25 starts at the guard spots. Both were responsible for allowing Ward to become surgical.

Even incoming center James Brockermeyer is no stranger to leading the trenches in live games. Brockermeyer brings 28 total games while playing for TCU and Alabama.

Miami's Front 6 will benefit from coordinator change

Lance Guidry ran a “reactive” style of defense. One that adjusted after the offense went into attack mode.

New defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman is bringing the reverse of that approach. He wants to install a positonless defense that calls for versatility and playing fast. He's thrown out five defensive linemen or up to four safeties on the field before at his previous stop of Minnesota. Hetherman brings a situational approach — but one designed to cause confusion and chaos.

Look for Rueben Bain to wreck more havoc in this scheme. He'll draw more one-on-one's once quarterbacks become confused on Miami's alignments. Bain is hearing NFL chatter too. But he's not the only ‘Cane expected to thrive under Hetherman.

Senior Akheem Mesidor benefits from playing opposite of Bain. David Blay Jr. is one more seasoned performer on the line. Prized five-star signing Hayden Lowe is delivering his own push to play immediately. Outside linebacker Wesley Bissainthe is one more ready to fly around in this new system.

Secondary is 1 last Miami strength

O.J. Frederique spearheads the future on the backend. He broke up seven passes targeted his direction as a freshman.

Now there's major help coming his way. Xavier Lucas comes over via Wisconsin but returns to his home state. Ethan O'Connor and Charles Brantley provide additional depth at CB.

Chris Ewald Jr. and Bryce Fitzgerald ignite future optimism as four-star freshman signings. But even coaches are gassing up optimism for this position group.

Zac Etheridge comes over as pass defense coordinator and CB coach. He once produced top 25 pass defensive rankings at Auburn. Then there's Will Harris — who arrives via rival Florida. Harris handed his imprint in creating top 10 or No. 1 passing defenses with the Gators and Washington. Kyler Gordon and Trent McDuffie are ex-pupils of his. Both coaches earn a deeper DB unit to work with.

Overall, Miami restrengthened itself at four pivotal areas. The ones dictating how they're season will go. Add in the first four games (including Notre Dame) in Miami, and the ‘Canes look like they'll move out of No. 10 right away. A marquee road trip to Dallas to face No. 16 SMU comes off as the biggest road hurdle to clear for “The U.”