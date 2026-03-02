Washington Nationals fans watched their ballclub take a huge step backwards during the 2025 MLB campaign and were forced to drastically reconsider the franchise's competitive timetable. They enter the new season with little expectations for the team as a whole and will instead focus most of their passion into individual development. Dylan Crews will be one of the most important Nats players to track in the coming months, but he is already battling injury issues.

Fortunately, he caught a lucky break. The 24-year-old right fielder, who was scratched from Sunday's lineup after getting hit in the thumb by a pitch during Saturday's live batting practice, has not sustained any serious damage. Crews' X-rays were negative, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, and he is now considered day-to-day with a thumb contusion.

The No. 2 overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft was tapped to be a foundational piece of Nationals baseball, but he will never meet that standard if he cannot stay in the batter's box.

Article Continues Below

Crews missed almost three months last season due to an oblique strain. He was unable to make the most out of his abbreviated campaign, slashing a meager .208/.280/.352/.631 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs in 85 games. Washington needs to see what this former top prospect can do when given an entire season to produce. Until a proper evaluation period commences, this squad will struggle to move forward.

The Nationals hit the reset button on their rebuild and are now launching another potential reconstruction project. The organization cleaned house last year, traded starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore in January and is expected to ship out CJ Abrams before the end of 2026. Serious changes are taking shape, but the franchise is not looking to completely reinvent itself. Washington is still relying on some of its existing young talent to lead the team toward a bright future.

Dylan Crews joins All-Star slugger and fellow outfielder James Wood at the top of that list. He will try to navigate this latest encumbrance, get his swing right and gear up for what is a crucial season in his young MLB career.