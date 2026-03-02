In an effort to bolster their pitching rotation, the New York Mets made a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for Freddy Peralta. But with Peralta set to be a free agent after the season, the Mets must conjure up a long-term plan.

While there haven't been extensive talks yet, New York doesn't want the right-hander to be a rental. In that sense an extension may be inevitable. But first, the Mets must get over one crucial hurdle, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“If ever a player seemed destined to sign a contract extension with the New York Mets, it’s right-hander Freddy Peralta,” Rosenthal wrote. “The only potential roadblock: Peralta, entering his age 30 season, said he doesn’t want one of the high-dollar, short-term deals that suddenly are in fashion – and the kind that make Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns most comfortable.”

“I would prefer to go long and make sure I’m going to be in the place where I want to finish my career,” Peralta said.

Article Continues Below

The right-hander has strong ties to current president of baseball operations David Stearns. Furthermore, the Mets gave up a pair of potent prospects in Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to acquire him. They'll need to find a contract that works for both sides. But New York doesn't want him to leave anytime soon.

Which makes sense based on Peralta's production in Milwaukee. Over his eight years with the franchise, the righty put up a 3.59 ERA and a 1,153/360 K/BB ratio. He was named to his second-career All-Star Game in 2025 after pitching to a 2.70 ERA and 204/66 K/BB ratio.

Another strong season will only deepen Peralta's eventual bag. While there are hurdles, the Mets want to be the team the righty stays with long-term.