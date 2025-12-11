UCLA football vows to be “the” team in Los Angeles, which is the vision for Bob Chesney. He's juggling coaching at James Madison with his incoming Bruins duties. But he's bringing some JMU representation with him to Westwood.

Dean Kennedy is leaving the Dukes, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports Wednesday.

“Led the way as JMU ranked top 10 in scoring this season,” Zenitz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Kennedy will soon handle his third OC duties. He previously led Holy Cross in 2023 while also coaching the quarterbacks. His Crusaders offense averaged 36.9 points per game to lead the Patriot League.

UCLA bringing in Big Ten offense through Bob Chesney?

Is Chesney and Kennedy's system made for the Big Ten?

JMU installed a physical pro-style approach when Chesney ran the show. But option reads were included along with trick plays.

Chesney is big on winning the trenches — which is huge for UCLA. His offense is promising to be translatable to the Big Ten rigors.

UCLA got pushed and shoved too often last season — especially against Ohio State and Indiana. Chesney will aim to reinstall a fierce tone in the trenches.

But there's another aspect UCLA is aiming to capitalize on involving JMU and Chesney: The success of a certain predecessor.

Curt Cignetti skyrocketed to stardom for the Sun Belt Conference school. Cignetti won 52 of 61 games there including producing an 11-1 mark in the 2023 season. He's since turned Indiana into the top-ranked team in the nation by going 24-2 the last two seasons in Bloomington.

Chesney now will look to replicate similar success in taking over at UCLA. Including bringing in JMU's system in L.A.