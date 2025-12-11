The college football world received another shocking news on Wednesday when Michigan Wolverines fired head coach Sherrone Moore “for cause,” a move that instantly created uncertainty around the program’s most valuable asset freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood.

The Wolverines announced the decision after an internal investigation found “credible evidence that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” according to athletic director Warde Manuel.

But with Moore gone, Underwood's future is suddenly uncertain. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, famously flipped from LSU to Michigan late in the cycle to stay close to home, and shortly after Michigan announced Moore’s firing, former Tigers star Tyrann Mathieu publicly made his pitch.

“Come home son Bryce Underwood. We are waiting & will accept you with open arms. FOREVER LSU,” Mathieu posted on X, formerly Twitter.

NCAA rules allow players a 15-day window to enter the transfer portal following a coaching change, and several programs are already circling, none more openly than LSU.

His arrival in Ann Arbor came with sky-high expectations, and although his freshman season has been developmental, he still showcased elite flashes. The 18-year-old threw for 2,229 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 61.1 percent of his passes.

Meanwhile, Moore's abrupt dismissal now forces Michigan into a rapid coaching search while simultaneously trying to stabilize a roster full of young talent, none more important than Underwood.

Mathieu’s message reflects what many around the sport have already speculated — LSU wants back in the race for Underwood, and Lane Kiffin’s arrival in Baton Rouge only strengthens that pursuit.

Kiffin, widely regarded as a quarterback developer and one of the most aggressive portal recruiters in college football, offers a compelling destination if Underwood chooses to explore his options.

For now, the Wolverines signal-caller will still prepare to face Texas Longhorns, and Arch Manning, in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Whether he stays at Michigan or listens to overtures like Mathieu’s, the repercussions of Moore’s firing are only beginning. And with the transfer window looming, the Underwood sweepstakes may be just getting started.