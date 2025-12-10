Michigan football is turning to its third head coach since the 2023 national title run. This time Sherrone Moore is out — with the Wolverines firing him Wednesday over an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member.

Moore originally elevated to head coach as Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers. Harbaugh even watched Moore lead Michigan amid a brief suspension from the 2023 Conor Stalions sign stealing controversy.

A new controversial moment arrives in Ann Arbor. Names like Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly have risen as possible Moore replacements. Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer is one more popular possibility.

But school athletic director Warde Manuel and the school likely will want a Michigan man to lead the program. Another words, someone with past ties to the university like these four names.

Michigan can look into past national title winner on Wolverines

Former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is one of the first names to sprout for the opening.

Fans already are calling for Minter to return — who's leading Harbaugh's Bolts defense. Minter is rising as future head coach material for turning around the Chargers' defensive unit; with his crew ranking fourth overall during their playoff push and landing first overall in scoring defense for 2024.

However, Minter got slapped with a show-cause punishment amid recruiting violations in April 2025. That may create concern for Michigan boosters and fans.

Still, Minter was widely successful in the Michigan blue and fans are making a social media push to lure him in.

Current Big Ten coach also has Michigan ties

Names like DeBoer, Riley and Kelly are immensely popular for this opening.

But it's time to lure Jedd Fisch back into the circle here.

The Washington Huskies head coach is leading his team in this Saturday's L.A. Bowl against Boise State. Fisch heard his name attached to the Florida opening (where he's an alumnus) before Jon Sumrall landed in Gainesville.

But Fisch knows Ann Arbor well — serving as the Wolverines' quarterback coach in 2015 and 2016. He also coached wide receivers and was passing game coordinator. He's 31-33 overall as a head coach but has taken Arizona and UW to bowl games.

Michigan legend is a dark horse here

Moore envisioned finding a new QB coach to work with Bryce Underwood this offseason just two days ago. Brian Griese became the first name mentioned.

Now Griese can get mentioned for the HC opening and is officially the dark horse.

Obviously the Michigan HC position holds several responsibilities — and looks more for a past widely successful coach. Griese has never led a team as a head coach, but oversaw Brock Purdy's development from 2022 to 2024 with the San Francisco 49ers.

Griese is a Michigan man through and through. He's most revered for leading the shared national title in 1997 with Nebraska — ending in a 13-0 mark.

One more NFL name to watch for Michigan

One man can go from strength and conditioning intern to head coach of the Wolverines.

Adam Stenavich is the final name to monitor. He's done more than teach lifting techniques, though.

Stenavich is making his mark as Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator. He's coaching the league's 10th ranked scoring offense but his unit ranked fifth overall last season.

The 42-year-old, like Minter, will likely hear some NFL opportunities. But he's another former Michigan player like Griese and could hear from Manuel and his alma mater.