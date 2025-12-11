The Indianapolis Colts grabbed the attention of many after signing 44-year-old Philip Rivers, marking an unexpected reunion. Even NFL legend Rob Gronkowski had to react to the bold move.

On Wednesday, the NFL Network caught up with Gronkowski, who was thrilled for Rivers' surprising return following the season-ending Achilles injury to Daniel Jones.

“Seeing Philip Rivers sign with the practice squad makes sense. You gotta get him game-ready, and then you can pull him up anytime,” said the 36-year-old Gronkowski.

He was asked if he was also thinking of unretiring to suit up again for the New England Patriots. Last month, the former tight end signed a ceremonial one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the Patriots.

For Gronkowski, who last played in 2021, there needs to be a very specific offer.

“I would maybe go back if a team was like, ‘Hey, can you give us great looks on the scout team? And we're gonna pay you a legitimate bonus, like a million bucks or something right on the spot, and all you have to do is practice,'” said the four-time champion.

Article Continues Below

“That actually might be a pretty cool case. I might have to think about that.”

Is @RobGronkowski thinking about a comeback after seeing Philip Rivers sign with the Colts? He tells @TomPelissero and @judybattista that he needs a specific scenario to happen… 😅 pic.twitter.com/hSDTjc1dG4 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 11, 2025

Gronkowski acknowledged that the chances of that happening are only 1%, given the circumstances.

Besides, the Patriots are already doing pretty well with their current setup. They're tied with the Denver Broncos for the best record in the league at 11-2. The Patriots have also won 10 straight games.

While Gronkowski will forever be beloved in New England, it might be better if everyone just sticks to the status quo. As they say, why fix it if it ain't broke?