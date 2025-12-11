Tennessee Volunteers star cornerback Jermod McCoy has officially closed the door on his college career, announcing that he will enter the 2026 NFL Draft. The decision came through an Instagram post in which McCoy reflected on his two years in Knoxville.

In his announcement, McCoy addressed the Tennessee locker room directly, thanking the teammates who supported him through both his breakout 2024 season and his injury-plagued 2025 campaign.

“To my teammates – my brothers – thank you for the battles, the laughs, and the bond we built…Thank you everyone who has given me the opportunity to chase this dream,” McCoy wrote. “I will forever be indebted. With that said, I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

The standout Vols star missed the entire 2025 season after an ACL injury he suffered during an offseason workout in January that ended his year before it began. Despite the setback, McCoy’s resume remained strong enough to keep him in the early-round conversation, as ESPN’s Jordan Reid noted.

“McCoy suffered an ACL tear in January that sidelined him for the entire season. Prior to the injury, he was viewed as an early first-round pick,” Reid posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Before the injury, McCoy had established himself as one of the SEC’s top defensive backs with his production on the field last season, where he recorded four interceptions and 44 tackles. He earned first-team All-SEC honors and second-team All-America recognition when he helped Tennessee reach the College Football Playoff in 2024.

Reflecting on his time at Tennessee, McCoy expressed gratitude toward the coaching staff and support system that guided him through recovery.

“First, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability and opportunity to play this game at the highest level,” McCoy penned in his post. “I will be forever grateful for my time here at the University of Tennessee. It has been a true honor, and I’m appreciative for every moment I had in the orange and white.”

With CFB eligibility remaining, McCoy could have returned, but the opportunity to pursue an NFL future proved too compelling. If his recovery stays on track, McCoy could still emerge as one of the most intriguing defensive prospects in the upcoming draft.