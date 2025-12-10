Miami Redhawks defensive end Adam Trick plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens on January 2, 2026, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 249-pound edge rusher has become one of the premier defensive talents in the Group of Five this season and will be one of the most highly pursued pass rushers in the portal.

A redshirt senior from Huber Heights Wayne High School in Dayton, Ohio, Trick has spent four seasons with the RedHawks. This season, he has recorded 8.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, 59 total tackles, an interception, and four passes deflected. Trick also led all FBS defenders with 72 quarterback pressures, a telling indicator of his pass-rushing impact. He also shone with two sacks against Wisconsin and didn’t let up against Rutgers, efforts that rightly landed him on the First-Team All-MAC defense.

Trick has also shown consistency over his collegiate career. In 2024, he amassed 4.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, 37 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 13 games. Over his career, he has garnered 13 sacks, 102 tackles, six passes defensed, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles. Looking at his career numbers along with his 2025 stats, Trick comes across as a one-year game-changer for a Power Five team ready to make the most of his talent.

Several programs could pursue Trick. Given Tennessee’s need to revamp its defensive line and hire a new defense coordinator, Trick could slide right in as a day-one difference-maker. Defensive line coach Rodney Garner could leverage Trick’s experience to help develop younger edge players like James Pierce Jr. Similarly, Ohio State, which will lose top pass rushers Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson to the NFL draft, could see Trick as a natural fit in Columbus given his Ohio roots and proven production.

Trick’s path looks a lot like past MAC transfers who found big success, like Cashius Howell from Bowling Green, who’s now headed for a likely first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at Texas A&M. One year of eligibility remains for Trick, giving him the chance to headline for a Power Five school and keep building his case for the NFL.