Sherrone Moore was taken into custody on Wednesday after the University of Michigan fired him as its head football coach, authorities and school officials said. The school announced Moore’s dismissal for what it called an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member following an internal investigation.

Police detained Moore in Saline and transferred him to Pittsfield Township, where a department media release said a suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review by the county prosecutor. The release did not list formal charges and stressed the investigation remains active.

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said the university acted after its probe found credible evidence of a policy violation, and described the decision as final. The move ends Moore’s two-season run as head coach, a tenure that included a 9-3 record this year. Biff Poggi will serve as interim coach.

The sequence of events unfolded quickly. The university finalized the firing, local police detained Moore, and court records show he was booked on Wednesday evening. Officials with the university and local law enforcement declined to provide more details as investigators continue interviews and evidence review.

Moore’s fall from the sideline to a county jail astonished college football circles. He rose through Michigan’s staff to the top job and drew praise for recruiting and program work. Now the program faces immediate upheaval with a bowl game approaching and questions about personnel and leadership.

As investigators pursue the case, the university said it will not comment on personnel matters beyond confirming the firing. Fans, players, and staff will watch closely for developments that could reshape Michigan’s offseason and its coaching search.