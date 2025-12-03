The UCLA Bruins football team took a hit in the transfer portal Tuesday as sophomore defensive back Cole Martin announced to move on from the program. The news comes days after the hiring of new head coach Bob Chesney and adds another twist to a roster already in flux. For a UCLA team trying to stabilize depth in the secondary, losing a 12 game starter at nickel and safety is a major early challenge. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals and On3Sports took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming Martin’s decision and noting his production.

“BREAKING: UCLA DB Cole Martin plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3sports

The 5’9 190 DB totaled 65 tackles, 3 PBUs, and 1 INT this season

He started all 12 games & will have 2 years of eligibility left”

Article Continues Below

Martin became one of the most reliable pieces in the UCLA secondary in 2025. He posted 65 tackles, three and a half tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and one interception while playing multiple spots. At 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, he brought speed and toughness to a defense that relied on his versatility. His departure continues a run of exits from the secondary and leaves UCLA with real work to do before next season.

The move also highlights the coaching and family ties that shaped Martin’s path. He is the son of longtime defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin, who joined UCLA’s staff under DeShaun Foster. Cole transferred in from Arizona State shortly after that hire, following earlier time with the Ducks and the Sun Devils. When Foster was dismissed and the Chesney era began, Demetrice was not retained, and the portal decision soon followed.

This marks the third time Martin has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a clear sign of how modern college football operates in the NIL era. For Chesney, the priority now is rebuilding UCLA’s secondary through recruiting and the portal. Where Martin lands next, and whether he again follows his father, will remain a key subplot this offseason.