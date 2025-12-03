The North Texas Mean Green football program is wasting no time addressing its head coaching vacancy after Eric Morris left for the Oklahoma State job. Early indications show the Mean Green have already zeroed in on a preferred replacement, with former West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown emerging as the top candidate in the program's ongoing coaching search. On3’s Pete Nakos took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to report that Brown is the leading name under consideration.

“Former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is a top name to know to take over for Eric Morris at North Texas, sources tell @On3sports.

At Texas this year as a special assistant to Steve Sarkisian.“

Morris’ departure created one of the more intriguing openings in the national college football coaching carousel as teams across the country prepare for their conference championship games. After leading the Mean Green to an 11-1 record in 2025 and a berth in the conference title game, he accepted the job at Oklahoma State, where he is set to replace Mike Gundy, who was dismissed mid-season. His move to a Power Four program, supported by greater resources and deep ties to the Big 12, made the jump a natural fit.

Brown brings a significant résumé to the Mean Green. He spent the 2025 season at Texas as a special assistant, using the year to reset after his six-season run at West Virginia. Before that, he built Troy into a Sun Belt power, posting three straight double-digit win seasons and establishing a fast, efficient offense. His Air Raid background aligns with the identity North Texas has maintained under Morris and previous coach Seth Littrell.

With the Mean Green positioned for sustained success, Brown represents a candidate capable of maintaining the team’s offensive identity while expanding its recruiting footprint in Texas. As the search progresses, he stands as the clear favorite to lead North Texas into its next era.