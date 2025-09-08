UCLA backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson has been arrested and charged with a felony, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department [h/t ESPN's Paolo Uggetti].

According to the county sheriff's records, Clarkson was arrested on Friday, Sept. 5, at noon and booked a few hours later on an unspecified felony charge. His bail was set at $30,000, and about four hours after being booked, he was released on bail. The records show that Clarkson is currently set to go to court on Oct. 3.

Following his arrest, UCLA said it has suspended Clarkson from the football team.

“We are aware of the charges against Pierce Clarkson,” the statement reads. “He has been indefinitely suspended from all team activity pending the outcome of the legal process.

“This situation will be evaluated by the UCLA Office of Student Conduct and any further action taken will be in accordance with that evaluation and University policy.”

Clarkson, a product of high school football powerhouse St. John Bosco, began his college career at Louisville, where he played very little. As a freshman in 2023, Clarkson appeared in one game, during which he threw two passes, completing one for 7 yards. Last year, he backed up Tyler Shough, making two appearances and throwing four passes.

Following the season, he entered the transfer portal and announced his commitment to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss on Jan. 13, but three months later, following spring practice, he re-entered the transfer portal. In May, he signed with UCLA, which had already picked up the controversial commitment of Tennessee starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Iamaleava left the Volunteers after the 2024 season, during which he led them to a College Football Playoff berth, as a result of a pay dispute between the quarterback's family and the program. So far, Iamaleava has started and lost both games at UCLA; following a rough performance vs. Utah in Week 1, Iamaleava showed improvement vs. UNLV this past weekend, although it still resulted in two turnovers and a 30-23 loss.

Clarkson, as Iamaleava's backup, had not taken any snaps this season.