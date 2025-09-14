USC football entered Saturday's game versus Purdue as a clear favorite, so a win alone was not going to be enough to impress fans. Factor in a three-hour delay, and it could be hard to work up excitement for a 33-17 road victory. Well, Jamaal Jarrett made sure to put a smile on the face of all those who were rooting for the Trojans.

The 6-foot-5, 360-pound defensive tackle fortuitously secured an interception and returned the ball 70 yards into the end zone for a USC touchdown late in the third quarter. Despite visibly running out of gas toward the end of the run — Anthony Lucas helped nudge him along the last 10 yards or so — Jarrett had too much space between him and the nearest Boilermaker. The score put his team up 20 and produced a highlight that the squad will remember all yearlong.

USC's defense brought the pressure, with UCLA transfer Kamari Ramsey landing a big hit on Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne, who threw the ball as he was absorbing the contact. Jarrett, who joined the Trojans after spending the first two years of his college career with the Georgia Bulldogs, had the awareness to make the grab and move forward full speed ahead.

CBS play-by-play man Brad Nessler said it best. “I bet that felt like 200 yards for him.” Those who spent much of their day waiting for this Big Ten matchup to wrap up should take some satisfaction in knowing they got to see the big man barrel his way down the field. Beyond being a fun moment, though, Jarrett's pick-six, or thicc-six as the kids say, gave USC firm control heading into the fourth quarter.

JAMAAL JARRETT RUMBLIN' AND STUMBLIN' ALL THE WAY TO THE END ZONE @uscfb pic.twitter.com/S5SUcKMbRp — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 14, 2025

USC enjoys a 3-0 start

Lincoln Riley's squad took care of business in Ross-Aide Stadium, building a little more confidence and chemistry before the schedule intensifies. The Trojans stifled Purdue on the ground, Bishop Fitzgerald recorded two interceptions and Eric Gentry tallied two sacks and three tackles for loss in what was another impressive outing for the defense. QB Jayden Maiava was solid, throwing for 282 yards and rushing for a TD, and Ja'Kobi Lane had three catches for a game-high 115 receiving yards.

A nice, straightforward win. USC football will next host Michigan State (3-0) before facing three ranked opponents in a row. Jamaal Jarrett will recharge and prepare to make a couple more difference-making plays during this pivotal stretch.