USC football celebrated the Los Angeles bragging rights over UCLA on Saturday. Lincoln Riley let it be known he's staying with the Trojans. But a running back is bolting and entering the portal.

Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals revealed Bryan Jackson is entering the College Football Transfer Portal. He'll enter with two years of eligibility.

Jackson has tallied 72 carries, 311 yards and five touchdowns over his college career. He piled 36 carries for 123 yards and four touchdowns this season.

He's best known for crossing the end zone twice against Iowa in short yardage duty during the 26-21 victory. Jackson also scored once against Michigan and averaged seven yards a carry.

Will USC RB garner attention in portal?

Jackson played in 2024 with Riley and the Trojans. He racked up 36 carries for 188 yards and scored once in coming over from McKinney, Texas.

He'll likely command attention off his powerful 6-foot, 235-pound frame. Teams also likely will take a liking to his ability to score inside the red zone — as he showed for USC in Big Ten play.

Schools that are undergoing a coaching change will need backfield help. Perhaps incoming Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald can take a look once he's good to go in East Lansing. Especially with keeping him within the conference.

But another place worth monitoring is LSU with former USC head coach Lane Kiffin now in place. Kiffin will likely dip into the portal for talent — including looking at Jackson's potential. Perhaps the Trojans connection can come into play in this regard.