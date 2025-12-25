The USC Trojans football team faces another offseason turning point as running back Eli Sanders informed the program of his intentions to enter the 2026 NFL draft. The fifth-year senior back's departure reshapes the roster. The running back made a definitive decision that impacts depth, recruiting priorities, and the Trojans’ immediate future.

Sanders officially declared for the upcoming NFL Draft on Thursday, ending his collegiate career and confirming he will not return for the 2026 season. He also will not participate in USC’s upcoming bowl game vs. the TCU Horned Frogs as he shifts his focus toward rehabilitation and preparation for April's draft in Pittsburgh.

On3Sports' Pete Nakos shared the update on X, (formerly known as Twitter), while outlining Sanders’ production in college and professional outlook in a detailed post.

“USC running back Eli Sanders is declaring for the NFL draft, he tells @On3sports.

Former Iowa State and New Mexico transfer has rushed for 2,030 career yards and 15 TDs.”

Sanders transferred to USC with hopes of providing veteran stability to the backfield. His 2025 season was cut short by a knee injury suffered during the Trojans’ win vs. the Michigan Wolverines. Despite the setback, he finished his career with over 2,000 rushing yards across three programs, including a breakout junior season at New Mexico.

From the perspective of the Trojans football team, the decision by the transfer will carry immediate roster consequences. The Trojans now enter the offseason without an experienced back expected to contribute or mentor younger players. The USC running back room relied heavily on depth pieces following Sanders’ injury, a trend likely to continue into bowl preparation.

Looking ahead, Sanders’ decision forces USC to prioritize running back reinforcements through the transfer portal and recruiting cycle. The Trojans remain competitive, but replacing the veteran running back’s experience and production will be essential as the program navigates roster turnover in 2026. How the coaching staff addresses that need could play a significant role in shaping the offense moving forward.