NFL legend Keyshawn Johnson had a very long and successful football career, and it started when he played for the USC football team. Obviously, when Johnson played for the Trojans, the entire game was different, both on and off the field. One of the biggest differences now is that players are getting paid NIL money. Johnson was always one of the best players on the team and in the country, and if he was at USC now, he would be raking in the cash.

Keyshawn Johnson played for the USC football team from 1994-1995, and then he was the first overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft. If he was in college today, he would stay a little bit longer because of that NIL money.

“Oh I'm staying at USC,” Johnson said during a recent appearance on Games With Names. “The reason is because we can pay.”

Johnson took a guess about how much he would be able to get at USC, and he is thinking around $10 million.

One problem that has come with this new era of college football is players leaving for other schools because of better NIL offers. Johnson doesn't think that he would've done that.

“I'm a loyal person,” Johnson said. “I'm not a bounce-around guy. I'm not going to leave because someone is offering me $4 million versus two in-a-half. I'm not going to jump around and run.”

At the end of the day, there aren't a lot of schools that have a better situation than USC in terms of NIL anyways. Some of the ones that might? Johnson wouldn't want to go there.

“Leaving USC to go where? To Alabama? I'm not going to [expletive] Alabama,” Johnson added. “Me? Alabama? A brother from the West Coast? Oh hell no.”

After playing for the USC football team, Keyshawn Johnson spent 12 year in the NFL. He played for the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. Johnson is now a Super Bowl chamlion and a three-time Pro Bowler.