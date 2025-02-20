USC football head coach Lincoln Riley gave a statement on his program's mentality heading into a crucial 2025 season. It's no secret that the Trojans' leader is under pressure this offseason. Many pundits even questioned why Riley was not on the hot seat last season, as the program had a disappointing first year in the Big Ten. Despite these concerns, USC football is not as far away as people think from being relevant again.

In particular, the main weakness that has been killing Lincoln Riley teams over the years improved dramatically in 2024: the defense. That is crucial in a conference that might be the best in the country right now. In an interview on “The Hard Count with J.D. Pickell,” Riley talked about this very positive sign for the program's direction and how the critics have helped it build a chip on its shoulder going into 2025.

“Of course we keep receipts, we’re competitors. We also say the talking season is over at some point, and you have to go play and prove it, and that’s the best part of this game. So, I’m excited to see the progress (on defense) in year 1 (in the Big Ten). Undoubtedly one of the most improved defenses in the country. Now, the goal is to step up and be one of the best or the best defense in the nation. And that’s what we feel like we can build here.

We always have, but you have to take steps to do that. I think that the addition of staff changes and the scheme changes, certainly changing a lot from a personnel standpoint, you saw the results. And we’re trying to take a look at every part of the program that way. It’s either at a championship level now or rapidly turning that way, or we have to fix it. It has to be in one of those three categories.”

There's a subtle confidence about USC football heading into the 2025 season

A few years ago, the name “Lincoln Riley” and the words “elite defense” would have never been put together in the same sentence. While the Trojans will need to replace several starters on this side of the ball, USC's current DC, D'Anton Lynn, has improved this unit leaps and bounds from what it was under Alex Grinch. The Trojans gave up just 24.1 points per game in 2024, which was more than ten points less than in 2023.

This program will need to replace its starting quarterback, Miller Moss. But, listening to Riley talk about his team, those are the words of someone who knows that USC football is close to contending again. Five of the Trojans' six losses were by a touchdown or less. Riley has to show results this season to maintain his job security, but he seems pretty confident that that will happen.