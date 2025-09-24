The USC Trojans are 4-0 and look every bit like a College Football Playoff contender. They’ve been dominant on offense, even without wideout Ja’Kobi Lane in their last win against Michigan State.

He was ruled out hours before kickoff with an injury, but according to On3’s Pete Nakos, Ja'Kobi Lane returned to practice this week ahead of USC’s trip to Illinois.

Head coach Lincoln Riley said his availability remains “inconclusive.” Still, his presence on the practice field offers optimism for a receiving corps that already features Makai Lemon and breakout quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times reported on X, formerly Twitter, that Riley was asked how he felt about this year’s group compared to the 2022 squad led by Heisman winner Caleb Williams. Riley’s response was blunt:

“The leadership and vibe, he said, is similar. But this is a more talented, more capable football team right now. By a pretty significant margin.”

It’s a strong endorsement for a roster that has shown balance through four weeks. Maiava has thrown for over 1,200 yards with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions, while running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders have created one of the most effective backfield tandems in the Big Ten.

With USC’s move into a tougher conference slate, depth and discipline will be tested, but Riley’s confidence in this roster stands out.

The Trojans’ offense has put up video-game numbers, but the defense has been under the microscope. Coordinator D’Anton Lynn addressed speculation linking him to the open UCLA head coaching job.

Speaking with reporters, he dismissed the rumors: “My mind is just on Michigan State. We’ve got a lot of stuff on defense that we’ve got to clean up and improve on.”

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic has labeled Lynn as a front-runner for the Bruins’ vacancy, but for now, his focus remains on USC.

While roster strength and coaching speculation dominate headlines, the central theme for Riley’s group is sustaining belief and execution.

A win at Illinois would push USC to 5-0, further validating Riley’s claim that this might be the most talented team he’s coached in Los Angeles.