The 2025 USC football season has gotten off to a great start. The Trojans are 4-0 and have looked downright dominant in each game. They started the year scoring 73 points, and this offense has been a massive reason for their success. They missed Ja'Kobi Lane in their last game in the receiving corps, but it didn't matter much because they still scored at will against Michigan State.

Ja'Kobi Lane was available for the first three games, but was notably absent against Michigan State on Saturday night. Hours before kickoff, it was announced that Lane was dealing with an unspecified injury and would not suit up against the Spartans. On3 Sports' college football reporter and insider, Pete Nakos, reported Tuesday afternoon that Lane was seen at practice ahead of USC's game against Illinois this weekend.

After the game on Saturday, head coach Lincoln Riley spoke about Lane's status overall and how serious it was.

“I would say still inconclusive right now,” Riley said. “It popped up in the middle of the week from the game, which was slightly unexpected. We’re just going to have to see how he feels.”

Lane's injury at this time of year was brutal timing for the Trojans. Although USC has two bye weeks in the next five weeks, the three games they play in that stretch will define their season: at Illinois, vs. Michigan, and at Notre Dame.

So far this season, Lane has 239 receiving yards and one touchdown with nine receptions. The reason why the Trojans need Lane back is that he is a matchup nightmare. He is a massive receiver, standing at 6-feet-4 and weighing 200 pounds.

The Trojans use Lane and Makai Lemon as their two-headed monster in the receiving corps. Lemon has also been a beast out wide, with 438 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 24 receptions.

Lincoln Riley finally has another quarterback who can run this offense to the best of its ability. Jayden Maiava has 1,223 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions with a 70.8% completion percentage. It is also worth noting that this year's USC team has a lethal running game, thanks to Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders splitting carries.

Maiava and the Trojans have emphasized the importance of sleep during their travel. With them being in the Big Ten, that has been vital, and it will be critical against Illinois this week, regardless of whether they have Lane back, as the game is played at 9 a.m. Los Angeles time.