USC football coach Lincoln Riley enters 2025 making changes to the program as he faces pressure to restore the Trojans as a College Football Playoff contender. Coming off a disappointing debut season in the Big Ten, Riley has emphasized discipline and unity as part of a cultural reset.

Small changes, like having the entire roster wear matching tracksuits on game days, reflect his push for a tighter program. Early on, the results on the field have matched the new energy, with USC football team ranking up to 73 points in its opener against Missouri State, the most by the program since 1930, and following it up with a convincing win over Georgia Southern.

But when it comes to the offensive line, Riley is not ready to declare anything final. Speaking on Trojans Live and after Tuesday's practice, Riley praised his group but admitted the starting five is still fluid. Left tackle Elijah Paige, left guard Tobias Raymond, center Killian O'Connor, and right tackle Justin Tauanuu have been constants through two weeks, while Micah Banuelos replaced Alani Noa at right guard in Week 2 and looked strong in his first career start.

”I wouldn't say we've decided,” Riley said. ”Micah impressed, but both he and Noa are in the mix. Same with O'Connor and transfer J'onre Reed to center. Right now, it's really a top seven.”

Riley emphasized that for USC, having depth is crucial, especially with Big Ten play looming. Quarterback Jayden Maiava hasn't been sacked in the first two games, and USC is averaging 271 rushing yards per contest, suggesting the group is trending upward. Reserve linemen like Kaylon Miller, Elijah Vaikona, and Hayden Treter have also earned praise, giving USC a stronger two-deep than last season.

USC head coach also revealed this week that he tweaked the team's travel and scheduling routines after their first Big Ten season, saying the changes should help the team handle the grind more effectively.

Now 2-0, the Trojans face Purdue next, aiming to carry their offensive momentum into conference play.