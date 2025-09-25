After a couple of years of disappointing losses and subpar performances, USC football is flying a bit under the radar in 2025. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans haven't played top competition yet this season, but they have cruised through their first four games to get to 4-0 and crack the top 25.

On Saturday, Riley and company will get their first big test. The unbeaten Trojans will travel to Illinois for a top 25 matchup against an Illini team still licking its wounds after a 63-10 loss to Indiana on Saturday.

One area where USC has struggled a bit this season is in coverage. Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's defense has allowed a few too many big plays for his liking, and Lynn knows that it cannot continue if USC wants to keep its winning streak going.

“It's completely unacceptable,” Lynn said of the coverage busts, via Chris Treviño of 247 Sports.

While USC never felt in danger of losing a late-night battle with Michigan State in Week 4, Aidan Chiles and company still had plenty of success moving the ball on the USC defense. The Spartans finished that game with 337 total yards in a 45-31 USC victory that the Trojans dominated with the running game.

Purdue also put up over 300 yards passing on USC the week before despite having a massive talent disadvantage on the perimeter. As a result, this USC team is clearly vulnerable a bit on the defensive end at this point in the season.

Lynn will have to have his group tightened up and playing some of its best ball if it wants to get a win against a tough Illinois team with a very good, experienced quarterback in Luke Altmyer. Altmyer won't wow anybody physically, but he is very smart and has seen a lot of football, which allows him to take advantage of any mistakes that a defense makes.

The USC offense will also play a huge role against Illinois, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava. Star wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane may not be able to play once again due to injury, so Makai Lemon should see a heavy dose of targets when Saturday rolls around.