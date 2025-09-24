USC football is in a far better position through its first four games compared to last season. But the 4-0 Trojans need key scenarios to gain entry into the College Football Playoffs, which Matt Leinart outlined.

The past Heisman Trophy winner hit on the biggest one USC needs to secure a potential spot with Joel Klatt.

“I think at 10-2, USC has got a great shot at getting into the playoff,” Leinart told the Fox Sports analyst on his podcast. “You have Illinois, which I think USC is going to win this weekend. But then you have Michigan, Nebraska, and then you have Notre Dame. And then you're at Oregon — I think Oregon's a tough one for them on the road.”

Leinart is still confident in his Trojans.

“You have to win two of those four games,” Leinart pointed out. “You also have to beat Illinois and Notre Dame. I think 10-2 gets them into the playoffs.”

Who's the biggest threat to USC down the road?

USC and head coach Lincoln Riley have a favorable schedule despite all the teams Leinart outlined.

The upcoming Saturday opponent in Champaign is fresh off an embarrassing 63-10 loss to Indiana, knocking Illinois out of the top 10. The Wolverines took a tough early season loss to Oklahoma. Even ND has struggled with narrow losses already to Miami and Texas A&M.

But Leinart pointed out the Achilles heel that could prevent a CFP run.

“They were really bad on the road,” Leinart said looking back on 2024. “They couldn't close out games.”

This time the '25 Trojans have won all four contests in lopsided fashion. USC even gained great news ahead of the Illinois trip with Ja'Kobi Lane returning to practice.

Riley even sees comparisons to the 2022 team he coached with Caleb Williams as his Heisman winning QB. That was Riley's first great USC team that finished 11-3 overall. Now Leinart is believing a CFP run is looking realistic — as long as USC clears some big hurdles looming including the games outside of Los Angeles.