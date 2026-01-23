By the time 2025 concluded, USC football had elicited the same feeling of despondency that has come to define the program for much of the last decade and a half. A wobbly defense continues to be bane of fans' existence. Although the unit has become marginally more resistant in recent years, the Trojans' inability to make stops against quality competition is seemingly an endless trend. Lincoln Riley is seeking significant change. Former TCU head coach Gary Patterson is signing on to be the new defensive coordinator, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Recent reports indicated that USC had its eye on the two-time AP Coach of the Year, but Los Angeles can now truly process the news. Patterson, who served as a special assistant to Texas HC Steve Sarkisian in 2022 and was a consultant for Baylor in 2024, spent 22 years manning the sidelines for the Horned Frogs. During his tenure, TCU won the 2014 Big 12 championship, four Mountain West titles and a Conference USA crown.

The Frogs earned 11 or more victories in 10 different seasons and were a perfect 13-0 in 2010. They were also 11-6 in bowl games during Patterson's reign. TCU advanced to the national championship the first year after his departure, but make no mistake, Patterson oversaw the program's most prosperous stretch in more than a half-century. A strong defensive identity was a major reason why.

The Fort Worth legend, who will turn 66 in February, now hopes to instill that same identity in USC football. The Trojans have yet to fully assimilate to the Big Ten style of play, allowing 23.0 points and 350.8 yards per game last season (ranked in the bottom-eight in the conference in both categories).

Defensive lapses against Illinois, Notre Dame and Oregon ruined what was a hopeful season. A collapse versus TCU in the Alamo Bowl felt like a breaking point for the fan base. But perhaps it was a wake-up call for Lincoln Riley.

Following a brutal defeat to the Horned Frogs, USC is now bringing in the winningest coach to ever don the TCU Purple and White. People can call it fate if they want, but more than anything, this move indicates a clear commitment to addressing the team's most enduring weakness. Gary Patterson must shake off the rust and begin this critical defensive makeover.