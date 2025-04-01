USC football has been making some major inroads in recruiting this offseason. They are on track to outpace their competitors in the recruiting class of 2026.

So far, they have gotten a verbal agreement from four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield from Texas. USC also got a verbal commitment from defensive lineman Malik Brooks of St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy in Downey, California. Brooks was being looked at by Georgia and Notre Dame.

Now USC is snatching another hometown player recruited first by Oregon.

Four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui of Inglewood, California, committed to USC per Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports. Topui initially committed to Oregon, but chose to stay home with just three simple words.

“I'm coming home” he said.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Tomuhini Topui has Committed to USC, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6'3 320 DL from Inglewood, CA was previously Committed to Oregon "I'm staying home."

The 6'3 320 lb. Topui hails out of Mater Dei High School Santa Ana, California. This past season, he averaged 3.2 tackles per game along with 6.5 sacks. He is known for his strength and quickness as an offensive guard.

In 2024, Topui was named the lineman of the year by the Los Angeles Times.

Now he finds himself in the midst of a particular recruiting strategy by USC.

USC football is emphasizing defensive recruits

Under coach Lincoln Riley, USC is strategically making it a point to heavily recruit top-tier defensive players this offseason. Riley has hinted that the defensive line is the biggest area of improvement, even though USC has a high ranking in that category.

With the help of general manager Chad Bowden, USC has made it a point to recruit local talent in the same way Pete Carrol used to do. Topui and Brooks fit the mold in both categories.

USC is also looking at the Southeast as a hotbed for potential defensive talent.

Topui will be playing alongside some other top USC recruits looking to shore up their defensive line.

Last fall, they recruited four-star DE Braeden Jones from Illinois and linebacker Xavier Griffin from Georgia. Cornerbacks R.J. Sermons and Brandon Lockhart along with DL Simote Katoanga round out what is expected to be a top-notch recruiting class.