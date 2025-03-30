USC football added to its already top-ranked college football recruiting class Saturday. But beat out College Football Playoff qualifiers Georgia and Notre Dame to land this towering, massive prospect.

The Trojans earned a new verbal commitment from Malik Brooks of St. Pius X High in Downey, with Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirming the move. Brooks shared a simple “Fight on” message to solidify his decision to join USC.

USC continued its recruiting blitz into the end of March. The Trojans added four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield on March 14. USC also grabbed three-star Chase Deniz to bolster the offensive line on March 26.

Now, USC is adding an intriguing three-star defender but one bringing imposing size. Brooks stands at 6-foot-4, 312-pounds and is fresh off leading the Warriors to a state title appearance. The interior defender received a late push from Georgia, Notre Dame and even has Alabama in the final mix for him.

But USC wins out in adding to its loaded 2026 class. And Brooks started to take a liking to USC in conversing with one high-profile five-star.

How USC won over new commit over Georgia, Notre Dame

Brooks signified his liking to USC during the February Junior Day visit, which he shared to uscfootball.com on 247Sports. But he revealed which Trojans defender really won him over.

“I felt at home with all of the other talented players that were there,” Brooks said previously to 247Sports. “I feel as if I'm one of those types of players. Got to speak with Jahkeem Stewart, the big defensive lineman from Louisiana. We both connected very well because we're both from the South.”

Brooks originally hailed from Georgia before moving over to the Downey Academy. He credited Stewart for sharing the Trojans' vision to him.

“It was a pretty mutual connection right there. He did a great job of selling me on USC,” Brooks said.

Brooks pummeled interior offensive lines with 12 tackles for a loss. He also delivered 39 total tackles. Brooks even forced one fumble for a team that went from enduring a 1-9 regular season, to playing for a state title in their division.

Brooks' decision came on a day he visited USC's Saturday practice with members of his team and coaches. His head coach Devah Thomas is no stranger to producing NCAA talent. Thomas once coached future NFL cornerbacks Keisean Nixon and Deommodore Lenior. Now, Brooks is staying local and adding to the nation's top recruiting class.