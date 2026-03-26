Major League Baseball officially entered a new era on Wednesday, as the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) challenge system made its regular-season debut during the New York Yankees' 7-0 Opening Day win over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero initiated the historic first challenge in the fourth inning, the first time a ball-strike call was formally reviewed using the system in a major league game.

Caballero challenged a first-pitch strike call from home plate umpire Bill Miller on a Logan Webb sinker located on the upper inside corner. The 90.7 mph pitch held up after a Hawk-Eye review, putting Caballero down 0-1. He later grounded out after falling behind 0-2. At the time of the challenge, New York held a 5-0 lead. Caballero had already contributed offensively with an RBI single during a five-run second inning, while Webb recorded his 1,000th career strikeout in the fourth.

The ABS system relies on 12 Hawk-Eye cameras to track pitches and determine their location relative to a personalized strike zone, which is calibrated based on each player's height. The strike zone spans 17 inches in width, with vertical boundaries set at 53.5% (top) and 27% (bottom) of a batter's height.

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Each team is allotted two challenges per game and retains them if successful. Challenges must be initiated immediately by batter, catcher, or pitcher via a tap of the helmet or cap, with no input from the dugout. Results are displayed within seconds on stadium scoreboards and broadcasts.

The system, tested in the minor leagues since 2019 and used in spring training in 2025 and 2026, was approved for full implementation by MLB's Joint Competition Committee in September. During spring training, 2.6% of pitches were challenged, with a 52.2% success rate. Historically, Triple-A challenges succeeded 50% of the time, with pitchers and catchers outperforming hitters (54.4% vs. 50.0%).