USC football failed to finish off Illinois in falling 34-32 Saturday through a walk-off field goal. One Trojans legend, however, called out Lincoln Riley for his latest letdown loss with the Trojans.

CBS Sports College Football posted this graphic on its Instagram page after the game: How Riley is now 4-11 overall against ranked teams at USC. The Fighting Illini entered the game ranked 23rd overall — and coming off the rigid 63-10 loss to Indiana last week.

But LenDale White left a comment on the IG post from the national outlet.

“He definitely hasn't had no signature win!!! Ain't no way,” White ranted on the social media post.

White starred next to Reggie Bush during USC's back-to-back national title runs of the early 2000s under Pete Carroll. The big and powerful running back, who thrived at USC from 2003 to 2005, is clearly waiting on Riley to replicate the success White tasted in Los Angeles.

Except Riley lured out his critics after tasting defeat in the Chicago region.

Another Lincoln Riley mark sparks criticism following USC loss

The dismal 4-11 record isn't the only mark that surfaced for Riley. RJ Young of Fox Sports outlined these other records attached to Riley — bound to make Trojan fans cringe even more.

1. USC Lincoln Riley is 4-11 against AP top 25 opponents. 2. Oklahoma Lincoln Riley was 15-6 against AP Top 25 opponents. 3. 2025 Oklahoma is 2-0 against AP top 25 opponents. 4. 2025 USC is winless against AP top 25 opponents. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) September 27, 2025

The Oklahoma version of Riley clearly coached better when his teams faced nationally ranked foes. His USC teams, however, haven't rekindled the same results.

Worse, Riley's successor in Norman Brent Venables already has two victories against top 25 teams. Hence why the Sooners are higher ranked.

Riley even witnessed his wide receiver Makai Lemon deliver an astonishing afternoon. Lemon grabbed 11 receptions as a new career-high mark, racking up 159 yards and two touchdowns in the process. He even caught the last touchdown from USC with under two minutes left.

MAKAI LEMON IS JUST RIDICULOUS 😱😱 WHAT A CATCH TO PUT @uscfb ON TOP pic.twitter.com/WIsCrtvSmL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 27, 2025

But again, USC struggled to put away Illinois and watched the fans rush the field at Gies Memorial Stadium. Then left the Trojans legend White in disbelief for the Riley era in the Land of Troy.