Makai Lemon had himself a game in Week 5. Although it came in a losing effort, the USC football star receiver had the game of his career on Saturday against Illinois.

Lemon ended the game with 11 catches for 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the loss. His 11 receptions set a new career-high, ESPN's Max Olson pointed out.

MAKAI LEMON IS JUST RIDICULOUS 😱😱 WHAT A CATCH TO PUT @uscfb ON TOP

Lemon's final grab of the game came on an impressive twisting touchdown grab to give USC the lead with two minutes remaining in the game. Unfortunately for the Trojans, his go-ahead score would get topped with a last-second, game-winning field goal from Illinois' David Olano.

USC entered the fourth quarter trailing by 14 before roaring back to take the late lead. Lemon scored both of the Trojans' fourth-quarter scores within eight minutes of each other.

Lemon entered the game as USC's leading receiver, but he accepted additional responsibilities due to an injury to the Trojans' No. 2 wideout, Ja'Kobi Lane. Lane, who sat out in Week 4 against Michigan State, still played against Illinois, but hauled in just four catches for 39 receiving yards.

Illinois hands USC first loss of 2025 college football season

Despite Makai Lemon's heroics, USC's defense was unable to contain Illinois' offensive attack all afternoon. The Fighting Illini racked up 502 total yards en route to the 34-32 upset victory.

Illinois entered the game off an embarrassing 63-10 loss to Indiana, but it looked like a new team against USC. Quarterback Luke Altmyer threw 328 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the win, while the Illini racked up 171 rushing yards on 4.9 yards per tote.

USC's offense was just as efficient on paper, accumulating 490 total yards. The Trojans' effort just came a little too late, as their defense repeatedly leaked big plays.

The result gave USC its first loss of the season, dropping it to 4-1 on the year. The Trojans entered the game as the betting favorite, but Lincoln Riley expressed an apparent concern with the team's travel schedule. Riley found the challenge of an early kickoff a lot to overcome one week after hosting Michigan State in a night game.

USC now gets a week to recoup before returning from its bye on Oct. 4. Riley has two weeks to prepare his team for a home game against Michigan in Week 7. The Wolverines upset the Trojans in 2024, stealing a 27-24 victory at the Big House.