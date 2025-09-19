With two marquee victories in its first three games, the USF football program is riding high ahead of its Hall of Fame ceremony on Oct. 2. However, the Bulls recently updated their agenda regarding former head coach Jim Leavitt, who was arrested over the summer.

While the USF football program will still induct Leavitt into its Hall of Fame, it will not honor him at the ceremony, On3 Sports' Brett McMurphy reported. As a result of the change, Leavitt will not be in attendance.

Leavitt, 68, was arrested in August after a fight with his ex-girlfriend. He allegedly stole property from her worth roughly $5,000, grabbed her arm when she attempted to walk away and struck a man who attempted to intervene. He was charged with theft and battery, but those charges have since been dropped.

Leavitt was the program's first-ever coach, leading the team from 1997 to 2009. He is USF's all-time wins leader and was at the helm for many of the best seasons in Bulls history.

However, despite his excellence, controversy has marred his career. Leavitt was fired at the end of the 2009 season after the school's investigation concluded that he had hit a player during halftime.

USF's Hall of Fame ceremony will commence in the Marshall Student Center one day before the Bulls host Charlotte in Week 6.

USF looking to bounce back in Week 4 before entering AAC play

USF has one game remaining ahead of its Hall of Fame ceremony. The Bulls return home after a brief two-game road trip to face South Carolina State before entering their Week 5 bye.

USF got off to a scorching hot start to the 2025 college football season, upsetting No. 13-ranked Boise State and No. 14-ranked Florida in the first two weeks. The win over the Gators earned them a No. 18 ranking, but the Bulls crumbled in Week 3 against Miami and suffered their first loss of the year.

Despite the loss, USF still has an overwhelming amount of momentum heading into conference play. What initially looked like a brutal opening schedule has clearly worked in its favor.

Regardless, Alex Golesh still wants to see his team rebound in Week 4 against South Carolina State. USF enters the game as 28.5-point favorites, marking the first time in 2025 that it will not be the underdog.