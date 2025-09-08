It appears to be an exciting time for fans of the South Florida Bulls. First, on Sunday, the Bulls pulled off a major 18-16 upset against the No.13-ranked Florida Gators at the Swamp.

That win not only marked arguably their biggest against an in-state rival, but also propelled them to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2018. This was the first time in program history that USF pulled off back-to-back wins against ranked opponents.

Now, the Bulls have snagged one of the brightest prospects of the 2027 class in James Perrone.

The Miami Southridge quarterback committed to the Bulls despite offers from Virginia Tech, UCF, and West Virginia, giving head coach Alex Golesh his first pledge in the 2027 class. A 6-foot-2, 170-pound QB, Perrone revealed his decision to National Transfer Portal reporter Hayes Fawcett.

“It’s the right spot for me. I love those coaches. It’s close to home too, which is really nice. They’ve been talking to me for a long time. Ever since they offered me (June 2024), they’ve been recruiting me hard. I’ve always really liked USF,” Perrone said, per ON3.

Perrone is trained by Baylin Trujillo, a former USF QB himself, who claimed that the recent win also played a part in James believing that it was “the right time.”

“They showed the most interest in James from Day 1. They communicated with him the most. After they beat Florida, Coach Golesh reached out to James. And my quarterbacks commit to the team that puts them as the No. 1 priority on their board. And that’s what USF did,” Trujillo said.

Perrone has completed 363 of 602 passes for 5,688 yards with 56 touchdowns and 25 interceptions at the Prep Level. Trujillo continued to describe Perrone as “a dynamic athlete” with a strong arm, claiming that he “has a fast twitch and is a natural leader,” while also praising his humility.