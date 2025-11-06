While the Miami Dolphins traded linebacker Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the team opted to keep veteran defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

Miami received inquiries about Sieler from multiple teams but was only willing to consider offers that included a high Day 2 draft pick, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday. Ultimately, no proposal met the Dolphins’ expectations.

“The #Dolphins received calls on standout DT Zach Sieler ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, but I’m told they weren’t entertaining any deal unless it involved a high Day 2 pick, per sources,” Schultz wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sieler has been with Miami since they claimed him off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens in December 2019. He has been a consistent contributor, recording 10 sacks in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. However, in nine games this season, the 30-year-old has yet to register a sack but has contributed 26 tackles, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and one pass defended. His versatility allows him to line up both inside and outside on the defensive line, making him a valuable presence for the team.

Financial considerations also played a role in Miami’s decision. During training camp this summer, Sieler signed a three-year, $64 million extension with the Dolphins, which included a $25 million signing bonus. Any trade would have carried significant dead money implications on Miami’s salary cap. Trading a player of his caliber so soon after a major contract extension is uncommon in the NFL.

Sieler also plays the role of a leading mentor for the Dolphins’ young defensive front, which features first-round pick Kenneth Grant, fifth-round pick Jordan Phillips, and seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers. Miami’s 2–7 record made trades appealing, but no offer for Sieler met their expectations, so he will remain under contract through 2029.